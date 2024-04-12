Need for wider adoption of AI in city development- DPM Fadillah

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today emphasised the need for wider adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in city management.

He said AI enables computers and machines to perform tasks that can assist local authorities in managing various aspects of urban life.

Cities generate diverse types of data, including traffic, environmental quality, and weather information, he said, adding that by implementing structured and integrated data collection, it can produce various types of analysis to help the management make accurate decisions.

“Moreover, these data can also be used to make forecasts of the city’s condition, providing early warnings about potential adverse impacts of development,“ he said at the launch of the Putrajaya Urban Observatory (PUO) here today.

Fadillah noted that rapid development inevitably impacts the environment and contributes to road congestion.

However, he said, these effects can be mitigated through the use of integrated big data.

“With simulations and analysis of yearly data trends, potential issues can be anticipated and addressed effectively.

“I believe AI and Big Data will have a positive impact on the people,“ he said, adding that the technology enhances efficiency and productivity by enabling city administrators to make swift, accurate decisions based on comprehensive data analysis, ultimately improving community well-being.

Fadillah, also the Minister of Energy Transition & Water Transformation (PETRA), stressed the importance of collaboration between the government and the private sector in managing and developing smart cities.

This partnership, he said, would not only promote environmental protection in urban areas but also boost the generation of renewable energy, benefiting the population in multiple ways.

The PUO is a comprehensive big data digital platform designed for data sharing and the collection and analysis of municipal data.

Developed by the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj), PUO has over 200 layers of data based on geospatial mapping.

This enables advanced geoanalytics to support PPj in making fast, accurate, and interactive decisions and solutions for municipal management and development.

PUO was officially launched today in conjunction with the Digital Putrajaya Exhibition and Conference (DIPEC 2024), a two-day event themed “AI and Data-Driven Future City”.