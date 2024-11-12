Needy M40 students can seek aid under Siswi Sulung Prog

KUALA LUMPUR: The Siswa Sulung Programme is not limited to students from B40 families, but rather the less fortunate M40 group can also benefit from the programme, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said the programme for the first child in less fortunate families who successfully receive a place for their first degree studies at public universities has helped 1,934 students.

“The M40 group with large family of seven to eight people, can seek assistance from the programme (Siswa Sulung Program).

“For the first child to enter university from a poor family, we will give them an exemption, which includes an exemption from tuition fees and accommodation until they finish their studies,“ he said during an oral question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from S. Kesavan (PH-Sungai Siput) on whether the ministry planned to extend the exemption from tuition fees to students from M40 families who were affected by the increase in the cost of living.

Zambry said various other initiatives had also been introduced to help university students from poor families including M40, including an assistance of RM1,000 for their expenses in the period before receiving funding from the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

He said more than 300 students facing financial problems at university received the assistance for the 2024/2025 academic session.