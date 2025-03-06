Negeri Sembilan attracts biotechnology investors from China

PETALING JAYA: Negeri Sembilan remains a preferred destination for foreign investors in the biotechnology sector, with several companies from China expressing interest in investing in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said that several Chinese biotechnology entrepreneurs and investors showed interest in investing in the state during a recent visit by the state government to China.

He highlighted that several biotechnology investors and entrepreneurs have expressed a desire to relocate their operations to Negeri Sembilan and have requested that the state government allocate a dedicated area for this purpose.

“Discussions are ongoing between the state government and the interested companies and investors. We have identified a suitable site in Bandar Ensterk for developing this biotechnology segment.

“In collaboration with the Pilgrims Fund Board or Lembaga Tabung Haji, Negeri Sembilan will provide an area of approximately 161.88 hectares (ha) to host the project,” he told reporters after delivering his speech at the MIDF Lunch Talk, Negeri Sembilan: The Next Smart Frontier.

Aminuddin added that once an agreement is reached with the investors, construction work will commence as soon as possible and is expected to take place this year.

Meanwhile, he said that the state government’s plan to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) powered smart container port as a Free Trade Zone (FTZ) at Pasir Panjang, Port Dickson, will proceed once the land acquisition process is completed.

In his speech, Aminuddin also mentioned that Negeri Sembilan is home to more than 500 foreign and local manufacturing companies, mostly concentrated in the Seremban district, specifically in Nilai, Senawang, Sendayan, and Enstek.

He noted that among the multinational companies established in the state are Samsung SDI Energy Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Coca‑Cola Bottlers (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd, Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Bhd, and others.

“Besides contributing to the state’s gross domestic product, the presence of these companies creates more quality job opportunities, strengthens the value chain, and generally boosts the state’s economy.

“Furthermore, the presence of these multinational companies enhances the state’s image, increasing the confidence of prospective investors from both within and outside the country,” he said.

In this regard, the menteri besar stated that in 2024, Negeri Sembilan recorded approved investments amounting to RM7.25 billion, which is expected to create more than 4,600 job opportunities in the state.

Aminuddin added that over the past five years (2019–2024), the top five countries contributing to foreign investment in Negeri Sembilan were South Korea with RM7.49 billion, followed by Sweden with RM5.06 billion, the Netherlands with RM2.38 billion, Singapore with RM2.38 billion, and Japan with RM1.66 billion.