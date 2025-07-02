Negeri Sembilan bans alcohol in public recreational areas

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan has enforced an immediate ban on alcohol consumption in public recreational spaces, including parks, playgrounds, fields, and beaches.

The decision, announced by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, aims to address public complaints and maintain family-friendly environments.

Enforcement will be handled by local authorities and police, with offenders facing fines of up to RM2,000.

“We are not banning alcohol entirely. Consumption is still permitted in licensed shops and private premises, but public spaces must remain safe and clean,“ Aminuddin said after a state executive council meeting.

Local Government Development, Housing, and Transportation Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar highlighted recurring issues such as noise disturbances, fights, and broken glass left behind by drinkers.

“Children and visitors have been injured. These spaces are meant for relaxation, not as drinking spots,“ he added.