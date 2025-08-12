Negeri Sembilan boosts internet coverage for VNSY 2026 tourism push

SEREMBAN: The widespread adoption of QR Pay across Negeri Sembilan’s business premises has highlighted the need for robust internet coverage ahead of Visit Negeri Sembilan Year (VNSY) 2026.

State Heritage, Technology, Innovation and Digital Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli noted that most foreign tourists prefer online payments, even at local eateries.

He emphasised the state’s diverse attractions, from beaches and heritage sites to unique culinary offerings like rendang maman and daging salai.

“Tourists frequently use QR codes for cashless transactions, making reliable internet crucial for smooth business operations,” he told reporters.

Mohd Faizal spoke after launching the Negeri Sembilan 2025 Tourism Area Communications Service Coverage Coordination Workshop with MCMC.

The event was attended by MCMC Southern Zone senior director Rizal Abdul Malek and Negeri Sembilan MCMC director Md Tahir Musa.

Mohd Faizal pledged to expand internet access in remote tourism spots, including Rembau, Kuala Pilah, and Sungai Menyala Forest Reserve.

“We will upgrade telecommunications towers to ensure better connectivity, even in indigenous villages,” he added.

The workshop aims to refine strategies for improving communication services in tourist-heavy areas.

Key goals include identifying coverage gaps and implementing innovative solutions for seamless connectivity.

This initiative supports the state’s vision to position Negeri Sembilan as a top Malaysian tourism destination by 2026.

Mohd Faizal stressed the importance of collaboration between local agencies, telcos, and MCMC for comprehensive coverage. - Bernama