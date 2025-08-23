Negeri Sembilan PMR: Visitors flock to JPJ booth for free helmets

NILAI: The oil change service and free helmet exchange programme by the Negeri Sembilan Road Transport Department (JPJ) attracted a bustling crowd during the Negeri Sembilan edition of the MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 held today at Dataran Nilai.

Organised jointly by the Ministry of Transport and the state government, the programme saw over 2,500 visitors benefiting from the free services offered by the agency.

Assistant director of the State JPJ Road Safety and Corporate Unit Zaitun Iffah Hamid said 2,000 free helmets were distributed to visitors, while over 400 motorcycles had their engine oil changed during the two-day programme.

“As part of the Negeri Sembilan PMR, we are offering 3,000 adult helmets over three days and 700 bottles of engine oil to motorcyclists free of charge.

“Students from IKBN Chembong and Giat MARA have been assisting us with technical work, including engine oil service and motorcycle inspections, putting their automotive skills into practice,” she told Bernama here today.

Rafie Ariffin, 33, from Cheras, Selangor, said he had come all the way to Nilai specifically to exchange his helmet and have his motorcycle’s engine oil serviced.

The bus driver said that such programmes were a great help to the low-income group and expressed hope that they would continue in the future.

“I fully support this programme, as it helps me save over RM120,” he said, adding that he had learnt about it via TikTok.

S. Sivanathan, 43, from Desa Cempaka Nilai, said the programme should continue as a proactive initiative by the government and related agencies to ensure the safety of all road users. - Bernama