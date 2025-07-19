Negeri Sembilan police chief aids crash victims on expressway

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof assisted victims of a traffic accident at Kilometre 259.4 of the North-South Expressway heading north, this morning.

According to a statement from the state police headquarters, Ahmad Dzaffir was travelling from Tampin to Port Dickson to attend a retreat for the Unity Government administrative officers and Members of Parliament.

Upon witnessing the accident, he ordered the driver to stop the vehicle and got out to assist the victims.

“The accident involved four cars and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist and the front passenger of the car suffered injuries and were sent to the hospital by ambulance,“ read the statement.

It said the selfless act reflects not only the police force’s efficiency in upholding the law but also highlights their humanity and empathy towards those who have been befallen by misfortune. - Bernama