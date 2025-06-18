Negeri Sembilan records 225 COVID-19 cases in ME 24

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan recorded 225 new COVID-19 cases in the 24th Epidemiological Week (ME 24) for the period of June 8 to 14, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the figure showed an increase of 104.5 per cent compared to the previous week of 110 cases and Seremban recorded the highest number with 200 cases in ME 24.

“However, the situation is under control with no outbreaks reported. The increase is believed to be due to social movements and activities during the recent festive holiday season,“ he told reporters after chairing an Exco meeting here today.

Meanwhile, he said dengue cases in the state showed an increasing trend with 84 cases recorded in ME24 compared to 64 cases in the previous week while 21 outbreaks were reported involving 16 controlled, four uncontrolled and one hotspot.

Aminuddin said the public was advised to remain vigilant and practise preventive measures and to seek early treatment if they experience symptoms of dengue.

In another development, he said the state government had agreed to demolish and rebuild the Seri Pilah Kariah Mosque in Kuala Pilah at a cost of RM5 million as the mosque building was no longer safe to use.

“We want to develop a better mosque that will provide more comfort, especially to the children of the parish. The mosque, which will be moved to a new site at Lots 5616 and 5618 in Pilah Tengah, is expected to be completed within two to three years,“ he said.