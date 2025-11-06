SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan reported 110 new COVID-19 cases during Epidemiological Week 23 (June 1–7), marking a 13 per cent increase from the 97 cases recorded the previous week.

State Health director Dr Zuraida Mohamed said most cases were detected at private clinics across the state and involved outpatients.

“No COVID-19 clusters have been reported so far, and the situation remains under control. The Health Department (JKNNS) will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely,” she told Bernama today.

She also advised the public to practise self-preventive measures at all times, especially high-risk groups who are encouraged to get vaccinated to reduce the risk of infection, serious complications, and death.