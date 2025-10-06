Negeri Sembilan to rehabilitate 33 former GISBH members in religious programme

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department will conduct a Rehabilitation Programme for 33 former members of Negeri Sembilan GISB Holdings.

Director Mohd Asri Abdullah stated the programme will run every Saturday and Sunday from October 11 this year until March 2026.

Participants will attend religious classes focusing on faith and worship to ensure their practices align with Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah teachings.

He explained the programme will be conducted in four phases: induction, rehabilitation, reinforcement, and support services.

Mohd Asri confirmed JHEAINS is collaborating with JAKIM, the State National Security Council, State Social Welfare Department, and Royal Malaysia Police for the programme’s success.

He added a briefing session was held last Saturday for former members, attended by 69 adults and 79 children and teenagers. – Bernama