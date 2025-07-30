Negeri Sembilan urges replacing faded Jalur Gemilang flags for patriotism

SEREMBAN: Premises owners in Negeri Sembilan have been advised to replace faded or torn Jalur Gemilang and state flags promptly to uphold national dignity.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun emphasised the importance of respecting the national flag as a symbol of patriotism.

“If the flag is already worn out and crumpled, replace it with a new one... we must have a sense of respect and love for the country, don’t fly a damaged flag,“ he said after chairing the State Executive Council meeting at Wisma Negeri.

Aminuddin encouraged residents to purchase their own flags for National Month instead of waiting for free distributions.

He noted that displaying tattered flags diminishes the spirit of patriotism and spoils the city’s appearance.

The state will run the Fly the Jalur Gemilang programme from August 1 to September 16 in conjunction with National Month and Malaysia Day.

Separately, Aminuddin urged telecommunication providers to address abandoned cables in maintenance zones to prevent public hazards.

He highlighted cases of theft and exposed underground ducts posing risks, particularly to motorcyclists.

“When we lodge a report, they (the telcos) do not fix it immediately, so this matter needs to be reviewed,“ he added, stressing the need for consistent monitoring by service providers. - Bernama