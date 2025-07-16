Negeri Sembilan water tariff hike proposal to enhance sustainability

SEREMBAN: The proposed water tariff adjustment in Negeri Sembilan is set to strengthen the state’s water supply system and infrastructure, ensuring long-term sustainability, according to Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (SAINS).

The new tariff structure will impact all customer categories, covering more than 490,000 accounts. However, domestic users consuming less than 20 cubic metres per month will continue to benefit from subsidised rates.

“The proposed tariff review is currently under evaluation by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) and will require federal government approval before implementation,” SAINS said in a statement.

The utility company emphasised the need for public understanding, explaining that the adjustment is crucial for improving water service delivery and infrastructure. One major challenge is ageing pipes, particularly asbestos cement pipelines prone to frequent bursts, which disrupt supply.

Rising demand for water, driven by rapid development in Seremban and Port Dickson, population growth, and industrial projects under the Malaysian Vision Valley 2.0 initiative, has further strained resources. Climate shifts have also affected raw water quality, increasing treatment costs to meet national standards.

To address these issues, SAINS has allocated nearly RM1.3 billion for infrastructure projects under Operational Periods 5 and 6 (2021–2026). These include plant upgrades, new treatment facilities, pump house construction, and pipeline replacements to reduce Non-Revenue Water losses.

“Sustainable funding is critical to delivering these planned infrastructure projects,” SAINS added.

SPAN has confirmed receiving tariff review applications from water operators in 10 states, including Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, Melaka, Johor, and Pahang. Assessments are ongoing. - Bernama