Negeri Sembilan wildlife department captures 100kg crocodile in estate

PORT DICKSON: The Negeri Sembilan Department of Wildlife and National Parks captured a wild estuarine crocodile weighing over 100 kilograms after it was found stranded in a drainage canal at the Guthrie Linggi palm oil estate yesterday afternoon.

State Perhilitan director Faizal Izham Pikri said the three-metre reptile was believed to have become trapped in a muddy swamp area before being spotted by estate workers around 3 pm.

“A team arrived at the site at about 3.30 pm and found the crocodile stuck in the mud,” he said in a statement today.

“The capture operation began at 3.40 pm with assistance from three Perhilitan officers and seven estate workers.”

The crocodile has been relocated to the department’s enclosure at Paya Indah Wetlands in Selangor.

Faizal urged the public to immediately contact Perhilitan or the relevant authorities if they encounter or are disturbed by wildlife. – Bernama