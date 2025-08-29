Scholars must guide societies towards peace and unity says DPM

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today called on scholars to play a greater role in guiding societies towards peace, unity and justice in the face of global challenges.

He said the responsibility of scholars was not only to preserve knowledge, but also to defend truth, respond to hate with wisdom, replace ignorance with understanding and build bridges where others build walls.

“This is the responsibility of our scholars, our intellectuals, and our leaders of thought. Yes, we may have differences. Yes, at times we may agree to disagree but above all, as an ummah, we share a greater goal and that goal can only be achieved when we stand together in unity.

“This is no ordinary gathering. It is a coming together of intellect and integrity, of faith and foresight,“ he said in his keynote address at the opening of the 3rd Council of Southeast Asia Scholars at the Federal Territory Mosque here.

Also present were Muslim World League secretary-general Sheikh Dr Mohammad Abdul Kareem al-Issa and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar. - Bernama

-- More to come