SHAH ALAM: Nestlé Malaysia today expanded its Door-to-Door Collection and Recycling Project (SAVE project) in Selangor through the introduction of the SELKitar Programme.

The programme, in collaboration with KDEB Waste Management (KDEBWM), was launched to strengthen its commitment to addressing plastic waste, thus increasing the rate of household recycling throughout Selangor.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari witnessed the signing of the collaboration between Nestlé Malaysia chief executive officer Juan Aranols and KDEBWM managing director Datuk Ramli Mohd Tahir at the Shah Alam Convention Centre.

Also present was state Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin.

Amirudin, in his speech, said the state government welcomed the implementation of environmental sustainability initiatives like the SELKitar Programme, which can raise awareness towards the environment in Selangor.

He said the implementation of Act 672 in Selangor showed the state government’s commitment to waste management practices that are uniform and sustainable, while the partnership reflected its belief that progress can only be achieved through sustained joint efforts.

“This strategic collaboration is in tandem with the priorities outlined under Selangor’s Budget 2025 to reduce waste in local municipalities and reduce reliance on landfills,” he said.

Meanwhile, Juan Aranols said the SELKitar Programme represents a meaningful extension to their ongoing Project SAVE, which is a tangible demonstration of the company’s commitment to tackling plastic waste and promoting the circular use of resources.

He added that the continued expansion of the Door to Door Collection and Recycling Programme moved them closer to their vision of a Malaysia free of plastic waste, where post-consumer packaging is sustainably managed through effective collection systems.

“This partnership with KDEBWM reinforces Nestle’s global pledge to achieve plastic neutrality by 2025, ensuring that none of our packaging ends up in landfills or oceans,” he added.

Jamaliah, as the project leader, said the SELKitar Programme is not only aligned with the state’s effective environmental policies but also a step forward in terms of how to engage the community for the long term.

“By combining infrastructure with education and awareness, we intend to create a state that is ready to recycle and capable of building a more sustainable future,” she said.

Launched in 2020, the SAVE Project is a large-scale programme by Nestle Malaysia together with local municipal councils in the Klang Valley that has now reached over 200,000 households and prevented over 33,000 tonnes of waste, including over 20,000 tonnes of plastic, from being dumped into landfills and the sea.