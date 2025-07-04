New bridge linking Pulau Tuba and Pulau Dayang Bunting in procurement phase

ALOR SETAR: The proposed bridge connecting Pulau Tuba and Pulau Dayang Bunting in Langkawi has entered the procurement stage, with the letter of acceptance expected by mid-2026.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan confirmed the development, highlighting the project’s significance for local communities.

The federal initiative, approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan Rolling Plan 3, aims to replace the existing narrow one-lane bridge, which currently allows only a single four-wheel drive vehicle at a time.

The new structure will span Selat Bagan Nyior, enhancing mobility and access regardless of weather conditions.

“The bridge will be 1.04 kilometres long, comprising a 0.38 km bridge and a 0.66 km road, designed to Public Works Department R1 specifications with two lanes,“ said Ahmad Maslan.

He emphasised its role in boosting socioeconomic development and improving living standards for residents.

During a site visit, the minister urged all stakeholders, including contractors and project teams, to collaborate closely to ensure timely and cost-effective completion. - Bernama