LENGGONG: The Home Ministry (KDN) is in the midst of resolving all land issues relating to the construction of the new Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex at Bukit Berapit, Pengkalan Hulu, Perak.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said that efforts are underway to address the matter in line with the state government’s aspiration to turn the area into an industrial hub that benefits the surrounding communities.

“It is crucial to have the new ICQS Complex because the existing complex is located so far away, but there are some land-related matters that we need to resolve,” he told a press conference after the handing over ceremony of a boat for the Kampung Beng Police Post and keys to the Lenggong Police Station quarters, here today.

Shamsul Anuar said the new ICQS Complex is also important because Betong Airport in Thailand has upgraded its services to international standards, which is expected to make the border entry point an important route.

“For residents in the southern part of Kedah, Penang, and of course, people in Lenggong, if there is an international airport there, we won’t need to travel all the way to KLIA (Kuala Lumpur International Airport). There will also be the opportunity to fly directly to Betong, Thailand, and travel abroad through that airport,” he said.

In April last year, Shamsul Anuar reportedly said that the KDN and the Perak government would finalise discussions regarding the construction of the new Bukit Berapit ICQS Complex in Pengkalan Hulu by May 2024.

However, he also said that there were some technical issues concerning the location, size, and construction costs of the project.

The relocation of the Bukit Berapit ICQS Complex to the new site was proposed after the current complex was deemed too far from the international border gate.

Moreover, the construction of the new facility is seen as an opportunity to add value and boost the local economy for residents in the area.