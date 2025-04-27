New climate-resilient kenaf varieties developed with nuclear tech

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Nuclear Agency (Nuklear Malaysia), in collaboration with the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board (LKTN), has unveiled two new climate-resilient kenaf seed varieties developed using gamma irradiation, offering higher yield potential and improved resilience.

Nuklear Malaysia’s director-general Dr Rosli Darmawan explained that the seeds of Malaysia Kenaf 1 (MK1) were exposed to 300 Gray (Gy) of gamma radiation, while Malaysia Kenaf 2 (MK2) received 800 Gy, a process known as induced mutation, to enhance their agronomic traits.

Rosli highlighted that both MK1 and MK2 have demonstrated significantly higher yields compared to the V36 variety, which has been in use for over 15 years in Malaysia.

“Field trials conducted at LKTN’s Beseri plantation in Perlis recorded wet stem yields ranging between 24 and 32 tonnes per hectare, an increase of 20 to 60 per cent compared to the V36’s current yield of 20 to 25 tonnes per hectare,“ he said in a statement today.

Beyond their productivity, the new strains have distinctive physical features. MK1, for instance, features pale yellow petals and palmate leaves, which facilitate identification and field management.

Both varieties have been officially registered by the Agriculture Department, he added.

Rosli noted that the project also aligns with the National Nuclear Technology Policy 2030 and the National Agricommodity Policy, which prioritise innovation and non-energy applications of nuclear technology in sectors like agriculture and biotechnology.

He said the effort underlines the broader potential of peaceful nuclear tech in advancing food security and sustainable farming.

Rosli said Nuklear Malaysia remains committed to democratising nuclear technology through innovative solutions that directly benefit the public, industry and the national economy.

“This approach not only widens the peaceful use of nuclear technology, but also boosts public confidence in its role across food, health and environmental sustainability,” he said