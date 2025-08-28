New coroner appointed for Zara Qairina death inquest in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: The Coroner’s Court here has confirmed that the inquest to investigate the cause of death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir will proceed as scheduled in September.

However, the inquest, beginning on Sept 3, will be heard before a new Coroner - Sessions Court Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan, who replaces Azreena Aziz.

Azreena, who also serves as Sabah State Court Director, announced this during today’s proceedings.

Azreena said she recused herself from hearing the case as she is living in Papar, where the religious school attended by Zara Qairina is located, even though she was not familiar with the names allegedly involved in the case

The inquest dates have been fixed for Sept 3 to 4, Sept 8 to 12, Sept 17 to 19, and Sept 22 to 30.

Earlier, the Coroner’s Court granted applications from the counsel representing Zara Qairina’s family to be recognised as interested parties in the inquest proceeding and to access all relevant documents related to the case.

Additionally, the court also allowed similar applications from counsels representing the five teenagers who were charged in the Kota Kinabalu Children’s Court last week in connection with the case.

Today’s proceeding was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutors Dana Arabi Wazani, Sofia Sawayan, Afiq Agoes, and Dacia Jane Romanus, who will serve as conducting officers in the inquest.

Zara Qairina, 13, was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital here on July 17. She had been admitted to the hospital after being found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar at 4 am on July 16.

On Aug 13, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) announced that an inquest would be conducted into Zara Qairina’s death after reviewing the investigation report submitted by the police.

On Aug 8, the AGC ordered that Zara Qairina’s body would be exhumed to allow for a post-mortem examination. - Bernama