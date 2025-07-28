New Court of Appeal President and Sabah Sarawak Chief judge sworn in

PUTRAJAYA: Federal Court judge Datuk Abu Bakar Jais was sworn in today as the new President of the Court of Appeal, while Datuk Azizah Nawawi became the first woman appointed as Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak.

Abu Bakar, 63, from Muar, Johor, took his oath before senior Court of Appeal judge Datuk P Ravinthran. He replaces Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, who retired on July 3.

Azizah, also 63 and originally from Sibu, Sarawak, was sworn in before Dean Wayne Daly, the most senior judge in Sabah and Sarawak. She succeeds Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sebli, who retired on July 24.

The ceremony also saw the elevation of six High Court judges and 14 Judicial Commissioners. The new Court of Appeal judges include Dr Shahnaz Sulaiman, Datin Paduka Evrol Mariette Peters, and Ong Chee Kwan.

The 14 Judicial Commissioners confirmed as High Court judges are Maslinda @ Linda Mohd Ainal, Datuk Faridz Gohim Abdullah, and Dr Choong Yeow Choy, among others.

The event was witnessed by newly appointed Chief Justice Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh and Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim. Former Chief Justices Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, Tun Md Raus Sharif, and Tun Arifin Zakaria were also present.

All appointments take immediate effect. - Bernama