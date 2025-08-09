New e-commerce law proposed by KPDN to regulate digital trade

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has proposed drafting a new law specifically to regulate e-commerce.

The aim is to ensure a more organised and effective digital trade ecosystem at the national level.

Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh stated that the proposal is built on three key pillars.

These include clearer industry responsibility, stronger enforcement, and comprehensive protection for consumers and small businesses.

“KPDN will ensure that the e-commerce ecosystem is not only innovative but also safe, transparent, and ethical,” she said.

She emphasised the importance of cooperation from all stakeholders to achieve these goals.

The ministry hopes constructive feedback from engagement sessions will refine the draft legislation before submission.

Fuziah spoke to reporters after the second E-Commerce Legislative Review Engagement Session.

The session involved industry representatives, digital platforms, merchant associations, and consumer protection groups.

Legal experts, academics, and government agency officials also participated in the discussions.

KPDN organised the session to address the need for updated e-commerce laws.

Existing regulations must remain relevant in governing the fast-changing digital marketplace.

“These improvements are crucial to adapt to dynamic shifts in online business,” Fuziah added.

She highlighted the growing role of e-commerce in Malaysia’s digital economy.

However, rapid growth has also led to risks like fraud and unsafe products.

Cross-border enforcement challenges further complicate digital trade regulation.

Fuziah noted findings from the E-Commerce Legal Review Study.

The study recommended a new legal framework for better governance of e-commerce.

This framework aims to strengthen consumer protection and industry accountability.

The ministry plans to finalise the draft law in the near future. - Bernama