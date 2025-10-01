France investigates suspected shadow fleet oil tanker off coast

PARIS: French authorities are investigating the oil tanker Boracay, suspected of belonging to a shadow fleet involved in Russian oil trade.

The French Navy confirmed authorities are examining a possible infraction by the vessel, which is listed under British and European Union sanctions against Russia.

Estonian authorities detained the tanker earlier this year for sailing without a valid country flag.

Shadow fleet tankers typically feature opaque ownership and insurance structures and are often more than 20 years old.

The crude oil tanker departed the Russian port of Primorsk on September 20 according to MarineTraffic data.

It navigated through the Baltic Sea and over Denmark before entering the North Sea and transiting west through the Channel.

Ship tracking data indicates the 2007-built tanker was being shadowed by a French warship after rounding France’s northwestern tip.

The vessel subsequently altered course and headed east toward the French coast before anchoring near Saint Nazaire.

The Brest prosecutor told Reuters a probe was opened after the crew failed to provide proof of the vessel’s nationality.

Investigators also noted the crew failed to comply with orders from authorities.

Britain imposed sanctions on the crude oil tanker in October 2024.

The European Union separately sanctioned the vessel in February 2025.

The EU stated the vessel was linked to transporting Russian crude oil and petroleum products while practising irregular and high-risk shipping practices.

Britain said the vessel was involved in activity destabilising Ukraine or supporting the Russian government through oil transport.

The vessel changed its name to Boracay, or Pushpa on some shipping databases, in December 2024.

It was previously named Kiwala before the name change.

Ships maintain the same IMO identification number throughout their lives despite potential name changes. – Reuters