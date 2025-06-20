New IGP to harness AI in fight against crime

KUALA LUMPUR: Newly appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail has pledged to strengthen the force’s capabilities and credibility, particularly in combating cross-border crimes through the use of technology.

He expressed hope that the move would steer the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) towards greater heights, in line with the force’s modernisation, particularly in adopting the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

“To carry out future policing tasks, I believe the use of AI must be given due attention so that our force continues to progress and is able to deal with any form of threat,” he told reporters after the “Paluan Berundur KPN” farewell ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here today.

Mohd Khalid officially assumed duties as the 15th Inspector-General of Police (IGP) today, replacing Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, at a handover of duties ceremony witnessed by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The event was also attended by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and senior PDRM officials.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khalid expressed his gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, for consenting to his appointment as the 15 IGP and to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the trust placed in him.

“I would also like to thank the Home Minister for his leadership in steering the PDRM towards greater excellence.

“My deepest appreciation and thanks also go to the 14th IGP, and I believe I will carry on the initiatives that have already been implemented,” he said.