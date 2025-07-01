New KLIA Aerotrain praised for comfort and efficiency by passengers

SEPANG: Travellers using the newly upgraded KLIA Aerotrain at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA1) today commended its enhanced comfort, modern design, and operational efficiency. The service resumed full operations this morning following a RM456 million upgrade, part of the RM742 million KLIA transformation project to elevate the airport’s status as a regional aviation hub.

Syazwan Misbah, 32, noted the train’s improved efficiency, stating, “This new one is more efficient because it runs non-stop every two minutes and we don’t have to wait long.” He added that the convenience of boarding within the satellite building eliminated the hassle of long walks previously required for bus transfers.

Nazihah Abdullah, 35, highlighted the spaciousness and clearer information displays. “The train space is a bit more spacious and has a clear display. The old one didn’t have a display like this,“ she said, praising the reduced waiting time and a journey duration of under three minutes.

Dr Inglish Huang, a Taiwanese traveller and president of the International Korfball Federation (IKF) Asia, shared his delight at experiencing the relaunch. “Previously, we had to rely on the bus transit and wait longer, but now we are lucky to have this. The air-conditioning is good, and it’s very fast and efficient. Honestly, the ride feels almost romantic,“ he remarked.

The upgraded Aerotrain, featuring the Alstom Innovia APM 300R train set, can carry 270 passengers per three-car unit and travels at 56 km/h, cutting transit time between terminals to under three minutes. Advanced monitoring systems aim to minimise disruptions and boost passenger comfort.