New MMA president pledges to empower doctors in leadership roles

GEORGE TOWN: The newly elected president of the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) Datuk Dr Thirunavukarasu Rajoo has pledged to empower doctors in leadership roles and advocate for fair policies.

He emphasised the need to address critical issues including general practitioner fees, contract positions, and third-party administrator practices.

Dr Thirunavukarasu stated that doctors must be meaningfully engaged in decision-making processes rather than merely endorsing policies.

He described doctors as healers, advocates, educators, innovators, and leaders committed to shaping a healthcare system worthy of Malaysia’s future.

The new president also commended Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad for his advocacy efforts on behalf of the medical profession.

He specifically acknowledged the minister’s work on the contract doctor issue and Medical Act amendments concerning specialist recognition.

Dr Thirunavukarasu officially assumed leadership from outgoing president Datuk Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira during the MMA’s Annual Banquet.

He will serve a one-year term leading the country’s largest association of medical professionals. – Bernama