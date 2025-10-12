New policy revives heritage buildings in Federal Territories

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Building Repurposing and Adaptive Reuse Policy (RE_NEW) and Kuala Lumpur Building Repurposing Guidelines were launched today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa stated that the policy revitalises heritage buildings while reducing carbon emissions and preserving urban identity.

She emphasised that structurally sound buildings with heritage value and economic potential should be repurposed rather than demolished for new development.

Dr Zaliha announced the policy launch at Rumah Hijau in Perdana Botanical Gardens.

The policy provides attractive incentives for developers and operators including reduced development charges and fast-track approvals.

It also offers incentive-based rental rates for SMEs and communities along with low-carbon recognition and green matching grants.

This initiative follows the Federal Territory’s recognition as a pioneering city for the Baukultur concept outside Europe after Dr Zaliha’s visit to Italy last May.

She expressed gratitude to all parties involved in realising this sustainable and inclusive initiative for the Federal Territories. – Bernama