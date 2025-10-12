UiTM welcomes special Budget 2026 allocation for Bumiputera education

SHAH ALAM: The special allocation for Universiti Teknologi MARA announced in Budget 2026 will directly empower the Bumiputera education ecosystem.

UiTM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib @ Sahibuddin stated this allocation will expand higher education access for rural students.

He added that the funding will also strengthen high-impact research and improve student well-being through aid incentives and campus facilities.

“UiTM welcomes the announcement on the overall allocation of RM18.60 billion to the Ministry of Higher Education,” he said in a statement.

Shahrin confirmed the university’s commitment to optimally utilise every allocation to strengthen infrastructure, student welfare, and academic capabilities.

He said UiTM will continue its strategic role as a leading institution in developing competitive Bumiputera human capital.

This mission aligns with the MADANI Budget’s aspirations for a knowledgeable, prosperous, and resilient society.

Shahrin also thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his trust in the university’s role in driving Bumiputera educational excellence.

“UiTM is confident that the allocation received will strengthen its capability to implement its main mission,” he stated.

The university aims to produce knowledgeable, ethical, and globally competitive graduates with the enhanced funding.

“UiTM stands firmly with the government in making the education agenda a success for all Malaysians,” Shahrin affirmed.

Prime Minister Anwar announced the Ministry of Higher Education’s allocation on Friday.

The ministry will receive a 2.76% increase from RM18.09 billion this year to RM18.60 billion in 2026. – Bernama