New RM510,000 machinery boosts MRTC role in padi industry

ALOR SETAR: The MADA Rice Training Centre has received new modern machinery worth 510,000 ringgit under the 2025 Mechanisation and Automation Programme to strengthen its position as the country’s leading training hub for the padi industry.

Muda Agricultural Development Authority chairman Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh said the machines include tractors, combine harvesters and seedling machines which will improve training from land preparation to harvesting.

He stated that as the only accredited centre under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security offering the Padi Production Operations Supervision Course, MRTC plays an important role in producing skilled youth in line with the needs of Industrial Revolution 4.0 and modern agriculture.

Ismail revealed that since its establishment in 2012, MRTC has produced 547 competent trainees ready to contribute to the padi sector.

He confirmed that each trainee receives certified training that can be directly applied in the industry during the launch of the new machinery at the MADA Training Complex in Alor Serdang.

The chairman added that with training focused on technology and the use of modern facilities, MRTC is confident of attracting more young people to the padi industry.

Ismail said the initiative will also help overcome the shortage of skilled workers and develop technology-driven entrepreneurs capable of ensuring the sustainability of the sector and the nation’s food security.

He expressed concern that current participation remains limited with only 28 trainees which is far from enough.

The chairman noted that a larger budget is needed to train more young people in padi farming to increase industry participation.

Ismail highlighted that MRTC has introduced training modules that integrate modern agricultural technology such as operating advanced machinery and using drones for fertilising and pesticide spraying.

He explained that MRTC is also equipped with a 3.53-hectare training field complete with pump stations, irrigation canals and cross drains giving trainees realistic learning experiences within an actual farming ecosystem.

Ismail expressed confidence that MRTC will continue to drive transformation in the padi industry and produce a new generation of competitive, innovative and technology-savvy farmers to ensure the sector remains sustainable and food security is safeguarded.

Trainee Ahmad Mustaqim Mohamad Mahayudin from Gunung Keriang said he joined the programme last year for 18 months because of his interest in padi farming.

The 19-year-old explained that they study for a year before undergoing six months of practical training.

He stated that he joined because of his passion for agriculture and believes padi farming will continue to grow with the use of advanced technology.

Another trainee Mohammad Ezuan Haikal Mohamad Ezuardi from Rawang said he enrolled as his family members are also involved in padi farming in Kelantan.

The 19-year-old described the programme as very good and offering promising income opportunities.

He revealed that after completing his practical training, he plans to further his studies in agriculture. – Bernama