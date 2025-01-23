LUMUT: The new Ferry Sri Tanjong I, built at a cost of RM8 million, is expected to officially start operations at the Public Works Department (JKR) Jetty in Pengkalan Kubor, Kelantan this March.

Deputy Minister of Works Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan stated that the construction of the 33-metre ferry began on March 1, 2024 and will be in regular service soon after a trial.

“Before it starts operations, this ferry will undergo a testing period from Jan 24 to Feb 7, followed by an operations and maintenance training scheduled from Feb 10-16.

“It will then be delivered to Pengkalan Kubor and will undergo an adjustment period from Feb 23-28 before it becomes fully operational,” he said after officiating the launch of the Sri Tanjong 1 Ferry here today.

On Aug 6 last year, Ahmad announced that the JKR-owned Sri Tanjong Ferry, which served for over 20 years, to transport passengers and vehicles from Pengkalan Kubor, Kelantan to Takbai, Thailand, would be replaced with a new ferry.

The ferry replacement is to enhance safety and accommodate more users and vehicles.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said the larger RoRo (roll on-roll off) ferry, equipped with eco-friendly technology, can accommodate up to 58 passengers, six crew members and wheeled cargo of eight light vehicles or a 44-passenger bus, or four 5-tonne trucks, or two 10-tonne trucks.

He said the completion of this project demonstrates the fruitful collaboration between the public and private sectors to develop high-quality facilities in line with international standards.

“We will ensure this ferry is well-maintained to guarantee the delivery of quality services to the people,“ he said.