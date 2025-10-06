SIBU: The construction of a new road to Selangau town and SMK Selangau is targeted for earlier completion, to expedite the delivery of facilities to the people, says Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the state government aimed to ensure that both projects not only met specifications but were also completed ahead of the stipulated timeframe.

“This road, which provides new access to Selangau town, is supposed to be completed within 12 months, but we have asked for it to be finished within six months.

“The weather conditions are also good, and the work is not too difficult. I hope the Public Works Department (JKR) will continue to monitor the progress of this project comprehensively,” he told reporters after visiting the project site today.

According to him, the 450-metre road construction project, valued at RM3.5 million, is fully funded by the state government. It will provide direct access to Selangau town without the need for a long detour from the Pan Borneo Highway, thereby improving traffic flow and benefiting local residents.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, also inspected the construction project for SMK Selangau, which is currently 4.34 per cent ahead of its original schedule.

“This school involves the construction of 18 classrooms with a cost of RM81.008 million. According to the original schedule, it should be completed by June 2027, but we have asked JKR and the contractor to complete it by December 2026 at the latest,” he said.

Uggah added that the project was funded by the Federal Government and implemented by the State Government. He expressed confidence that it could be completed on schedule due to stable site conditions and the use of the Industrialised Building System (IBS) method.

He further stated that JKR Sarawak would continue to monitor the implementation of both projects to ensure no delays occurred.

“The state government will also not hesitate to terminate the contracts of any project that fails to be completed according to plan, as has been done before,” he stressed.