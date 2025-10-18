New SOP ensures child court cases resolved within one year

KUCHING: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development has welcomed the new standard operating procedure to ensure all court cases involving minors are resolved within one year.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri expressed full support for this initiative announced by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Nancy stated this SOP aligns perfectly with her ministry’s responsibility to safeguard children’s welfare.

She acknowledged that while jurisdiction remains with the Legal Affairs Division, this procedure significantly assists her ministry in ensuring proper administrative and support measures for children.

The minister emphasised that inter-ministerial cooperation is crucial for efficiently resolving all child-related cases, whether the child is a victim or accused.

Azalina previously announced these guidelines will be launched on October 24 at the Palace of Justice to strengthen the justice system for minors nationwide. – Bernama