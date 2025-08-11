New strategy needed to fight drug abuse in Malaysia says Ahmad Zahid

PUTRAJAYA: A new and unconventional strategy is essential to address the growing drug abuse crisis in Malaysia, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He emphasised the urgent need for a revised approach due to the alarming rise in synthetic drug use and social media-driven distribution.

“The government has invested over RM50 billion in prevention, enforcement, and treatment, yet drug abuse continues to escalate,“ he said.

“We must acknowledge this failure and unite to minimise drug abuse as much as possible,“ he added during his speech at the 46th general assembly of the Malaysian Anti-Drug Association (Pemadam).

Ahmad Zahid highlighted a National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) report revealing that 68 percent of drug abusers are young adults aged 19 to 39, including professionals.

“This trend threatens national productivity and the future workforce critical for economic growth,“ he warned.

He urged enforcement agencies and Pemadam to adopt interactive communication methods rather than traditional awareness campaigns.

“Instead of just lecturing, we must listen and empathise with the youth,“ he said.

“Digital engagement is key—old methods like brochures and talks are no longer sufficient,“ he stressed.

The Deputy PM proposed establishing digital communication teams in every state to enhance outreach efforts.

He also recommended developing an integrated information portal and a smart application for better accessibility.

Strengthening partnerships with influencers and online communities was another key suggestion to amplify anti-drug messaging. - Bernama