New tents installed at Brickfields Deepavali Bazaar after storm damage

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 118 new tents began installation tonight for the Deepavali Bazaar in Brickfields to replace the tents that collapsed yesterday due to heavy rain and strong winds.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, said there was a misunderstanding regarding the issue of providing tents to the traders, but it has been resolved with the replacement of larger and sturdier tents.

“The number remains the same, there will be no addition. The collapsed tents were 8x8 feet, but we requested them to be replaced with 10x10 feet tents,“ she said.

She was speaking to reporters after the Official Appointment Ceremony of the Federal Territory Residents’ Representative Council (MPPWP) for the 2025-2028 session here tonight.

Commenting on allegations that some traders were dissatisfied with the balloting system for the bazaar lots, Dr Zaliha said it was implemented more transparently.

“We implemented it as best as possible to maintain the allocation process similar to what we did for the Ramadan and Aidilfitri Bazaars, but there might be slight modifications to ensure that those who are interested or have the intention to trade are given comfort,“ she said.

Yesterday, traders at the bazaar had criticised the existing tents, which were alleged to be too small, of poor quality, and needed to be replaced with a larger size.

The matter also drew attention from MIC Deputy President Datuk Seri M Saravanan, who described the tents as not sturdy and unsuitable to be placed on a main road known for traffic congestion. – Bernama