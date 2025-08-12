New TVET Programme to Boost Career Prospects for PUSPEN Clients

DENGKIL: The Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centres (PUSPEN) will introduce a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) module to improve career opportunities for its clients.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi emphasised the need for updated educational approaches to help clients reintegrate as productive community members.

“As Chairman of the National TVET Council, I will support the National Anti-Drugs Agency and all PUSPEN centres nationwide,“ he said during a visit to PUSPEN Dengkil.

He added that the new module would ensure clients secure professional employment after completing rehabilitation.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and AADK director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh were also present at the event.

Ahmad Zahid stressed the importance of high-value training to prepare clients for quality jobs matching their chosen courses.

For those interested in entrepreneurship, he pledged to collaborate with SME Corp Malaysia and KUSKOP to provide relevant courses.

“Insya Allah, I will also seek allocations to fund these courses,“ he said.

The government has spent over RM60 billion on drug rehabilitation, prevention, and treatment efforts.

“That’s a huge sum — just imagine if it had been used for building schools, hospitals, or sports activities,“ he remarked.

Ahmad Zahid urged public support for PUSPEN clients in rebuilding family and community ties, viewing the centre as a rehabilitation facility rather than a punitive one.

“We cannot allow them to drift aimlessly. The MADANI government’s vision ensures no one is left behind, including PUSPEN clients,“ he said.

Earlier, he witnessed the handover of the ‘Transform GYM’ from the Youth and Sports Ministry to the Home Ministry for use by PUSPEN Dengkil clients and staff.

The initiative reflects inter-ministerial collaboration in drug rehabilitation and community well-being. – Bernama