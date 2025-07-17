New Zealand seeks halal industry and trade partnership with Malaysia

WELLINGTON: New Zealand has shown strong interest in deepening collaboration with Malaysia, particularly in the halal industry and regional trade.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi shared that New Zealand’s Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Trade, and Investment, Todd McClay, affirmed this commitment during their bilateral meeting.

“The New Zealand government aims to be a strategic partner to Malaysia, not only in halal certification but also by leveraging Malaysia as a gateway to the ASEAN market, which has a population exceeding 600 million,“ Ahmad Zahid told reporters.

The discussions followed Ahmad Zahid’s visit to New Zealand’s National Crisis Management Centre (Beehive Bunker), a key facility for disaster and emergency response.

McClay also expressed openness to importing Malaysian agricultural products, including tropical fruits like pineapples.

Malaysian firms were further encouraged to explore investment opportunities in New Zealand’s construction sector.

Ahmad Zahid highlighted that the meeting resulted in a strategic agreement to expand bilateral trade, with New Zealand actively participating in regional platforms such as the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-China Summit and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

He expressed optimism that Malaysia-New Zealand relations would serve as a model for Indo-Pacific cooperation, benefiting both nations.

Separately, during a gathering with the Malaysian diaspora in Wellington, Ahmad Zahid announced a NZ$100,000 (RM251,000) allocation to Rumah Malaysia to support National Day celebrations.

The funding aims to ease event preparations while acknowledging the patriotism of Malaysians abroad. - Bernama