Newborn baby abandoned in Kuala Selangor, police probe case

SHAH ALAM: Police are investigating the discovery of a newborn baby boy abandoned by the roadside in Kampung Api-Api, Kuala Selangor. The infant, wrapped in a plastic bag, was found near a mosque on Friday night.

Kuala Selangor police chief Supt Azaharudin Tajudin confirmed the incident, stating that Sungai Buloh Hospital alerted authorities at approximately 9.11 pm. Initial examinations revealed the baby was full-term, weighing 2.135 kilogrammes, and in stable condition.

“The infant is believed to be less than a week old, with his umbilical cord still attached,” Azaharudin said in a statement. A member of the public found the child, who was later transferred to Tanjong Karang Hospital for further medical checks.

Authorities are appealing for information from the public. Witnesses can contact Investigating Officer Insp Siti Mazliah Azizi at 017-6649100 or visit the nearest police station. The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for child abandonment.