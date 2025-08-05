NGO receives new tech for free eye screening initiative

IPOH: Pertubuhan Pembangunan Insan Sikh Perak has received a boost for their free eye screening programme after it was presented with a fundus camera equipped with the latest technology, such as diagnostic imaging, documentation and monitoring, as well as high-magnification, non-invasive and quick examination.

Such technology is essential for early detection, diagnosis and management of retinal and systemic conditions affecting the eye.

It enhances clinical decision making and improves patient outcome through precise imaging.

The organisation has been carrying out free screening for the public, including in rural areas, since its inception in 2009.

Its chairman Datuk Dr Jasvinder Singh said the machine would be able to conduct a complete examination, which is important for referral cases.

He was delivering his speech at the equipment presentation ceremony at Kelab Ipoh Diraja on Sunday.

The equipment was donated by the Datuk Chevy Beh Foundation.

The foundation was represented by Datuk Joevy Beh, the younger brother of the late Chevy Beh.

Joevy said the foundation was set up in memory of his late elder brother and they have been carrying out several charitable events to help the community.

Also present was Perak Human Resources, Health, Indian Affairs and National Integration Committee executive councillor A. Sivanesan.

Jasvinder said in the past, equipment would be damaged or malfunction when transported in cars of organisation members, especially to rural areas.

“Later, we got a lorry so that equipment could be transported without facing problems.”

He also encouraged the public to take advantage of the organisation’s eye screening programme.

“It is free for everyone, no money is involved in the screening. We will refer the cases to the hospital after testing.”

He thanked the Perak government, Sivanesan and the foundation for their support towards the organisation.

Sivanesan commended the association for their eye screening programme, which has reduced the burden and congestion of patients at government hospitals.

He also pledged a contribution, and the aid would be channelled to them to cover their expenses during screening events.

He encouraged the public to go for screening as early detection is important for treatment.