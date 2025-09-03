Nihongo Partners Immersion Programme 2025 celebrates Malaysia-Japan cultural diversity

PETALING JAYA: The International, Mobility and Advanced Education Center (IMAC) UPSI in collaboration with Japan Foundation Kuala Lumpur (JFKL) successfully completed its three-day Nihongo Partners Immersion Program 2025 at UPSI (Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris in Tanjong Malim, Perak recently.
This marks the third year that UPSI has been entrusted by JFKL to organise the immersion programmes in which this year the number of participants have doubled up to twenty Japanese volunteers.
With seven unique immersion programs—each one designed to help them understand the language and the Malay culture better and create meaningful connections.
In his closing speech yesterday, JFKL director ,Tsukamoto Norihisa also expressed his pride in the Malay cultural performance presented by the Nihongo Partners (NP)s and buddies even though the rehearsal period for the performance was quite short.
Among the performances presented in the closing ceremony were Dikir puteri, Malay songs for children, Ngajat Dance, Inang Dance, pantun and singing of Lemak Manis song.
According to IMAC UPSI director Prof Dr Ramlee Ismail interacting with buddies is a strength for NPs because this is where friendships begin that transcend language and cultural boundaries.
He added: “I am sure food is also the best way to understand a culture while cultural performances prove that we are all united in art and tradition.
Each of these experiences is not just about learning, it is also about feeling, experiencing, and building relationships.”
According to programme director, Azhad Khalis, an unforgettable experience was when they all dressed up in their respective national costumes at dinner with NPs and buddies while exchanging gifts with each other.
Among the national costumes donned include Baju kebaya, baju kurung kedah and batik cloth, baju kurung, baju Melayu and baju batik while for NPs, they also dressed up in yukata and happy.
For the record, this programme dispatches Japanese volunteers as NPs from different age ranges to selected secondary schools in Malaysia to help support the local Japanese-language teachers and students.
At the same time, it is an opportunity for NPs to learn about Malaysia through exchange with their students, teachers, and the community.
This programme aims to deepen mutual understanding and expand exchanges between Japan and other countries in Asia.