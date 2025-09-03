Nihongo Partners Immersion Programme 2025 celebrates Malaysia-Japan cultural diversity

PETALING JAYA: The International, Mobility and Advanced Education Center (IMAC) UPSI in collaboration with Japan Foundation Kuala Lumpur (JFKL) successfully completed its three-day Nihongo Partners Immersion Program 2025 at UPSI (Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris in Tanjong Malim, Perak recently.

This marks the third year that UPSI has been entrusted by JFKL to organise the immersion programmes in which this year the number of participants have doubled up to twenty Japanese volunteers.

With seven unique immersion programs—each one designed to help them understand the language and the Malay culture better and create meaningful connections.

In his closing speech yesterday, JFKL director ,Tsukamoto Norihisa also expressed his pride in the Malay cultural performance presented by the Nihongo Partners (NP)s and buddies even though the rehearsal period for the performance was quite short.

Among the performances presented in the closing ceremony were Dikir puteri, Malay songs for children, Ngajat Dance, Inang Dance, pantun and singing of Lemak Manis song.