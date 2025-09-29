Nilai school sewage system in good condition, manhole cover had no defect

SEREMBAN: The Public Works Department has confirmed the sewage system was in good condition at the Lenggeng school where a student tragically died.

JKR stated their inspection found the Small Sewage Treatment System functioned properly.

Police investigation also determined the manhole cover showed no defects.

The department dispatched a team to assess the situation immediately after the incident occurred.

JKR expressed deep sadness over the incident that claimed a nine-year-old child’s life.

The department advised the public to respect the ongoing investigation by authorities.

They assured full cooperation with police to facilitate the investigation process.

JKR urged the public to remain vigilant about potential safety hazards.

They requested immediate reporting of any damage to public assets that might pose dangers.

Year Three pupil Abdul Fattah Khairol Rizal died after falling into the uncovered manhole last Saturday.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry has taken full responsibility for investigating the incident.

Further action will be implemented immediately upon investigation completion to prevent recurrences. – Bernama