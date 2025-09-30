Nine arrested over road bullying case involving Myvi in Puchong

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested nine individuals, including six underage boys, in connection with a road bullying case involving motorcyclists and a Perodua Myvi driver near the Batu 13 Toll Plaza in Puchong.

Serdang police chief ACP Muhamad Farid Ahmad confirmed the suspects, aged between 13 and 21, were detained in Puchong and Shah Alam areas on Sunday and Monday.

All suspects have been remanded for four days until Friday following their appearance at the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court this morning.

A 52-year-old security guard filed a police report at 10.04 pm on Sunday regarding the incident that occurred around 4 am the same day.

The victim and his friend had stopped near the toll plaza to make a phone call when the confrontation began.

The victim drove away without responding when questioned by the motorcyclists but was subsequently chased and forced to stop.

His vehicle was kicked by the assailants, resulting in visible damage to the car.

Police are investigating the case under Sections 279 and 427 of the Penal Code for reckless driving and mischief causing damage.

Muhamad Farid has urged all road users to drive responsibly and immediately report any criminal activities to the authorities.

A video capturing the incident has gone viral on Facebook, showing approximately 20 motorcyclists surrounding the victim’s car.

The footage clearly shows one rider punching the driver’s side window and repeatedly kicking the door, forcing the victim to slow down. – Bernama