Nine individuals questioned over pupil’s fall into sewage pit

SEREMBAN: Police have recorded statements from nine individuals regarding the tragic incident where a pupil fell into a sewage pit at a Lenggeng school.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad confirmed those questioned included the complainant, teachers, and pupils from the school.

He stated that four more statements would be recorded today from representatives of the Public Works Department, Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd, and the National Water Services Commission.

The investigation is ongoing under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Alzafny urged the public to refrain from speculation that may hinder the investigation process.

He also confirmed that no CCTV footage was available at the scene of the incident.

Year 3 pupil Abdul Fatah Khairol Rizal died after falling into the sewage pit last Saturday.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry and Negeri Sembilan Education Department are fully responsible for conducting a thorough investigation.

She assured that a complete investigation report would be submitted soon for further action to prevent similar incidents. – Bernama