Nine vessels in Gaza aid mission intercepted by Israel with Malaysians onboard

KUALA LUMPUR: All nine vessels participating in the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Thousand Madleens to Gaza humanitarian mission were intercepted and illegally seized by Israel at about 10.50 am Malaysian time today.

Humanitarian Care Malaysia chairman Datuk Seri Prof Dr Kamal Nasharuddin Mustapha confirmed two vessels carried nine Malaysian volunteers among the participants.

They lost contact with the volunteers on board the vessels at 10.03 am this morning.

The first vessel named Sun Bird under Thousand Madleens to Gaza was captured around the 120-nautical-mile mark from Gaza.

Eight other vessels including Conscience were subsequently intercepted with Umm Saad being the last.

The Malaysians aboard Conscience included Malaysian delegation head Prof Emeritus Dr Mohd Alauddin and Dr Fauziah Mohd Hassan.

Other Malaysian volunteers on Conscience were Dr Hafiz Sulaiman and Dr Ili Syakira Mohd Suhaimi.

Prof Dr Mohd Afandi Salleh and Dr Noorhasyimah Ismail were also on the same vessel.

Norsham Abu Bakar and Astro Awani journalist Syafik Shukri Abdul Jalil completed the Malaysian contingent on Conscience.

Medical doctor Dr Maziah Muhammad was the sole Malaysian volunteer aboard Umm Saad.

The families of all Malaysian volunteers have been informed about the situation.

MyCARE will provide support and facilities to family members at its headquarters while monitoring developments.

The organisation has notified Wisma Putra regarding the interception of its volunteers.

MyCARE expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Malaysian government for addressing the situation.

The Prime Minister has indicated his intention to assist the participants and secure their release through Malaysia’s diplomatic channels.

Lawyers from the Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel have been notified and stand ready to obtain further information.

MyCARE chief executive officer Kamarul Zaman Shaharul Anwar revealed the sailing boats were intercepted at sea.

He stated the ship Conscience was intercepted from the air due to its height.

The interception occurred earlier than expected at about 120 nautical miles compared to previous incidents within 100 nautical miles.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim earlier condemned the seizure of vessels carrying aid for Gaza as inhumane.

He stated the action violated fundamental principles of human rights and universal human dignity.

The humanitarian mission aimed to provide live coverage and deliver aid to Gaza amid the ongoing blockade.

Approximately 150 volunteers from 25 countries participated in the mission with MyCARE leading the Malaysian delegation. – Bernama