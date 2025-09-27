Nine-year-old boy dies after falling into uncovered sewage pit at Nilai school

NILAI: A nine-year-old boy died this morning after falling into an uncovered sewage pit at a school here.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad confirmed the Nilai district police headquarters received a report about the incident at approximately 11 am.

“Preliminary investigations found that at about 9.20 am, the victim was seen by a member of the public falling into an uncovered sewage pit while a sports meet was taking place at the school,” he said in a statement today.

Firefighters retrieved the boy from the pit and rushed him to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban.

Medical personnel pronounced the boy dead while he was receiving treatment for his injuries.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at Rembau Hospital to officially determine the exact cause of death.

Alzafny stated that early findings indicate the tragic incident was an accident with no criminal elements involved.

The police chief also advised members of the public to refrain from speculation to avoid disrupting the ongoing investigation. – Bernama