Nine-year-old boy killed, sister rescued in Port Dickson car plunge

PORT DICKSON: A nine-year-old boy was found dead while his younger sister was injured after being trapped in a car that plunged into a river at the Tanjung Agas bridge this morning.

The State Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre received a distress call at 11.44 am about a road accident involving a Nissan Teana that had fallen into the river.

The Water Rescue Team recovered the nine-year-old victim at 1.47 pm and he was confirmed dead by Health Ministry personnel.

His eight-year-old sister was rescued from the car at a depth of three metres at 1.28 pm before being taken to hospital.

Their parents, both in their 40s, were rescued earlier by members of the public.

The car was driven by the father and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The rescue operation involved over 30 personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department, Health Ministry and police.

– Bernama