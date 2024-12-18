PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has denied claims circulating on social media that additional conditions have been imposed on senior citizens for the renewal of their Malaysian Driving Licence (LMM).

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli clarified that neither the Ministry of Transport (MOT) nor JPJ has introduced any new requirements for senior citizens to renew their LMM.

The LMM renewal process for senior citizens continues to follow the existing conditions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The public is urged not to spread false information and to verify the accuracy of any information received,” he said in a statement today.

This clarification follows the circulation of a viral message on social media, which falsely stated that senior citizens must undergo competency and health assessments before renewing their LMM.

For more details on the LMM renewal process, the public can visit www.jpj.gov.my.