PETALING JAYA: Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has confirmed that pet owners can bring their dogs to beaches.

The clarification came after a social media user raised concerns about dogs at Tanjung Bungah beach, citing potential health risks and the presence of Muslim beachgoers.

Free Malaysia Today reported that Penang Island mayor Datuk Rajendran Anthony clarified that there are no regulations barring pets from beaches, though dogs are prohibited in public parks under existing by-laws.

“However, we can take action if a dog is not leashed and (is not) under its owner’s control,“ he was quoted as saying.

He added that pet owners must have valid MBPP licenses and can face fines for not cleaning up after their pets.

The council also maintains authority to take action against stray animals.