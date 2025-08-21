No casualties in Paya Terubong landslide after heavy rain

GEORGE TOWN: Residents of three houses experienced anxious moments when heavy rain lasting over three hours from noon today triggered a landslide near their premises on Jalan Paya Terubong.

No casualties occurred during the incident that unfolded this afternoon.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department Operations Commander Mohamad Syafizani Mohd Rosli confirmed they received an emergency call at 3.41 pm and immediately dispatched a team from the Paya Terubong Fire and Rescue Station.

“The team found that a landslide, measuring about 21 square metres, had occurred on a slope near three houses,“ he said when contacted.

Mohamad Syafizani added that Public Works Department personnel were already on site conducting initial inspections and placing canvas over the landslide area to reduce soil movement.

Paya Terubong assemblyman Wong Hon Wai urged the Public Works Department to conduct a thorough inspection including soil movement checks on the slope area to ensure resident safety. – Bernama