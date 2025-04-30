No change in petrol, diesel price until May 7

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol nationwide remain unchanged, at RM3.18 per litre and RM2.05 per litre, respectively, for the period from May 1 to 7.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement today, announced that there is also no change in the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia, at RM2.88 per litre, while in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan it remains at RM2.15 per litre.

According to the statement, the price is set based on the weekly retail price of petroleum products using the Automatic Price Mechanism formula.

“The government will also continue to monitor the impact of changes in world crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure that the welfare and well-being of the people are maintained,” it said.