No compromise for police officers, personnel involved in misconduct - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: There will be no compromise for officers and personnel involved in misconduct that tarnishes the image of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), stressed Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He emphasised the need for stricter monitoring, including regular urine screenings, and instructed supervisors to monitor officers found to be living a lavish lifestyle beyond their means.

“Strict action should be taken under existing legal provisions if there is evidence of involvement in corruption, drug abuse, or other related offences,“ he said.

He was speaking at the October 2024 Monthly IGP Assembly organised by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) at Bukit Aman today.

Razarudin also expressed concern over the rising number of misconduct cases among police officers.

“Not only have they failed in their supervisory duties, but some have also been directly involved in criminal activities. Recently, a police officer with the rank of ASP, along with six other officers, was arrested for extortion and sexual assault against a woman during a narcotics investigation,” he noted.

Razarudin urged all PDRM personnel to learn from this incident and stressed the importance of leadership in ensuring effective supervision of officers under their charge.

He also stated that the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department would adopt a more proactive approach to detect and address misconduct within the force.