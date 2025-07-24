No compromise on student safety negligence says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will not tolerate any negligence that compromises student safety, particularly for those with special educational needs, said Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh. He emphasised that the 2023 incident, where a special needs student was injured, must serve as a crucial reminder of the collective responsibility to maintain safe school environments.

“The Ministry of Education (MOE) strongly emphasises instilling good manners and moral values among students. All educational institutions must strictly follow the Special Circular (SPI) on standard operating procedures (SOPs), including incident reporting and safety protocols for physical education and co-curricular activities,” he said.

Wong added that schools should conduct systematic risk assessments for all activities and enhance civic education programmes to nurture empathy and compassion among students. He made these remarks during a Special Chamber session in the Dewan Rakyat today, responding to a question from Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) regarding the government’s stance on the October 2023 incident.

Wong reiterated MOE’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of all students, regardless of background, and prioritising a safe and inclusive school environment. Regarding the specific case, he stated that the ministry had taken immediate and long-term measures, including psychological and counselling support for the affected student and family.

“Investigations by the Selangor Education Department and district education office determined that the incident was accidental, with no professional negligence or misconduct warranting disciplinary action,” he said. However, he noted that the case is currently before the Shah Alam High Court, and MOE will cooperate fully with the judicial process. - Bernama